NFL Week 8 ATS Picks for Every Game (Colts Will Cover Massive Spread vs. Titans in AFC South Duel)

Iain MacMillan

The Colts are two-touchdown favorites against the Titans in NFL Week 8.
The Colts are two-touchdown favorites against the Titans in NFL Week 8.
We're quickly approaching the halfway mark of the 2025 NFL season. Week 8 presents us with just 13 games to watch and bet on with six teams on BYE.

If you're looking for some spread bets to wager on or to select for your office pick'em pool, you've come to the right place. As I do every week, I'm going to give you my spread play for every single Week 8 game.

Best NFL Week 8 Spread Picks

All odds listed via FanDuel Sportsbook

Vikings vs. Chargers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Vikings +3.5 (-120)

Bills vs. Panthers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Bills -7.5 (-102)

Jets vs. Bengals Spread Pick

  • Pick: Jets +6.5 (-110)

Bears vs. Ravens Spread Pick

  • Pick: Ravens -6.5 (-110)

Browns vs. Patriots Spread Pick

  • Pick: Browns +7 (-114)

49ers vs. Texans Spread Pick

  • Pick: Texans -1.5 (-105)

Dolphins vs. Falcons Spread Pick

  • Pick: Falcons -7.5 (-115)

Giants vs. Eagles Spread Pick

  • Pick: Eagles -7.5 (-104)

Buccaneers vs. Saints Spread Pick

  • Pick: Saints +4.5 (-114)

Titans vs. Colts Spread Pick

  • Pick: Colts -14.5 (-104)

Cowboys vs. Broncos Spread Pick

  • Pick: Cowboys +3.5 (-115)

Packers vs. Steelers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Packers -3 (-118)

Commanders vs. Chiefs Spread Pick

  • Pick: Chiefs -11.5 (-120)

Iain MacMillan
