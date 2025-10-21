NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Picks (Bills, AFC South Team Highlight Top Predictions)
Happy Week 8, NFL fans and bettors, especially those of you who picked the Denver Broncos in Survivor in Week 7.
Our own Iain MacMillan did just that, and it looked like his season was dead in the water with Denver down 19-0 entering the fourth quarter and down 18 points with less than six minutes left. But, a crazy 33-point fourth quarter led the Broncos to their fifth win of the season, saving plenty of Survivor entries in the process.
Let’s not have such a crazy scare this week, deal?
Week 8 features a ton of bye weeks, as six teams (the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks) all won’t play.
That means we have just 13 games to choose from although there are several teams favored by a touchdown or more.
Here’s a look at our Week 7 recap, followed by picks from MacMillan and Peter Dewey for Week 8.
NFL Week 7 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Denver Broncos (W)
- Peter Dewey: Kansas City Chiefs (W)
One sweat, one stress-free pick.
That’s the story of our Week 7, as MacMillan had to wait until the final play of the game to advance with the Denver Broncos (seven-point favorites) while Dewey watched the Kansas City Chiefs (11.5-point favorites) win 31-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Each week, the SI Betting team gives out two picks to help you make your choice in Survivor, and the shortened slate in Week 8 is no different!
NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Picks
Buffalo Bills
If there's any time to use the Buffalo Bills, it's now.
They're well-rested coming off a bye week, taking on a Carolina Panthers team that's a little bit overrated after a few wins.
The Bills certainly have some issues defensively, but they're getting healthier on that side of the football which should be enough to handle the Panthers offense.
Josh Allen is going to be fighting hard to keep the Bills from dropping three straight contests. Carolina is going to be overpowered in this one. – Iain MacMillan
Atlanta Falcons
You won’t catch me betting on the Atlanta Falcons to win on the road, but they are 2-1 at home this season and heading into a cupcake matchup against the Miami Dolphins as 7.5-point favorites.
Miami has arguably the worst defense in the NFL, allowing 6.0 yards per play this season and 205 total points against (third-worst in the league). Fresh off of a terrible loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, the Dolphins remain on the road with just about everyone clamoring for Mike McDaniel to be fired or Tua Tagovailoa to be benched.
It appears neither will happen ahead of this game.
While Atlanta’s offense struggled in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, the team does rank seventh in the NFL in yards per play allowed, boasting an impressive pass rush.
Miami is down Tyreek Hill for the season, and it failed to find the end zone on the road against the Browns in Week 7. Tagovailoa has thrown 10 picks in seven games, and Miami is tied for the NFL lead with 12 turnovers.
I don’t love the way Michael Penix Jr. has played in 2025, but Bijan Robinson should have a field day against a Miami defense that has given up 1,115 rushing yards in 2025 (the most in the NFL) and allowed 5.2 yards per carry (third-most in the NFL).
There aren’t many spots where I’d consider the Falcons for Survivor, but this is an easy spot to buy low after a loss against San Francisco. -- Peter Dewey
