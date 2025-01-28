Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet Ducks as Underdogs)
The NHL season marches on and Tuesday's loaded slate of games presents us with plenty of betting opportunities. I'm on a streak of going 1-2 multiple nights in a row so let's see if I can break that tonight and get back on the winning side of things.
I have bets locked in on two unders and an underdog. It's time to dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 103-103-7 (-6.95 units)
Best NHL Bets Today
- Capitals vs. Flames UNDER 5.5 (-110) via FanDuel
- Ducks +115 vs. Kraken via BetMGM
- Stars vs. Golden Knights UNDER 6 (-115) via BetMGM
Capitals vs. Flames Prediction
Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals has put his hat in the ring for the Vezina Trophy with his level of play lately. In his last 11 games, the Capitals are 10-0-1 when he's in the net and he's rocked an unbelievable save percentage of .947 in that time frame.
Dustin Wolf of the Flames has also had a strong start to the 2025 calendar year. He has a .925 save percentage since the start of the month.
With those two goalies set to face each other tonight, I'm going to root for strong goaltending to continue and bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-110)
Ducks vs. Kraken Prediction
The Seattle Kraken has struggled defensively in recent weeks. Over their past 10 games, they have an expected goals against of 2.74 per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play, which is the fourth worst mark in the NHL over that stretch. They've also struggled between the blue lines, ranking 28th in the league in CORSI% over the last 10 games.
The Ducks outrank the Kraken in both of those areas and if they continue to get strong goaltending, then they're worth a bet at +115 underdogs.
Pick: Ducks +115
Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction
Both the Stars and Golden Knights have struggled with their shooting lately. Over their past 10 games, the Stars rank 21st in shooting percentage while the Golden Knights rank 31st. As a result, the two teams have combined for just 3.69 goals per 60 minutes in that stretch of games.
If that continues tonight, the UNDER will be a great bet.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-115)
