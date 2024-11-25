Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet Islanders as Home Favorites vs. Red Wings)
There's no denying it was a tough week for Top Shelf Picks, but the good news is it's Monday, which mean it's time to refresh and try to find some momentum.
There's a loaded slate of games on Monday night and as usual, I have three bets locked in. Let's not waste any time and dive right into them.
- Season-to-date record: 46-45-3 (-1.6 units)
Best NHL Picks Today
- Stars +114 vs. Hurricanes
- Golden Knights -140 vs. Flyers
- Islanders -150 vs. Red Wings
Stars vs. Hurricanes Prediction
There's no denying the Hurricanes are the best team in the NHL in most metrics, but they could be in some trouble with Frederik Andersen sidelined with an injury. Spencer Martin will start in between the pipes in his absence and he has been bad more often than now this season. He has an .870 save percentage this season, which is bad news when facing a team as good as the Stars.
Dallas is worth a shot as an underdog in this spot.
Pick: Stars +114
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Prediction
The Philadelphia Flyers aren't nearly as good as their record may indicate and things are going to be even worse for them tonight with Ivan Fedotov in net, who has a 3.98 goals against average and an .862 save percentage on the season.
Now he has to face one of the best shooting teams in the NHL. The Golden Knights score on 12.48% of their shots on net, the fourth best mark in the league. They should have no issue getting a few past Fedotov en route to a win tonight.
Pick: Golden Knights -140
Red Wings vs. Islanders Prediction
I unsuccessfully bet the Islanders last week in Detroit, but I believe the handicap was right so I'm going to run it back in the rematch with this one set to take place in New York. The Red Wings remain one of the worst offensive teams in the NHL scoring just 2.44 goals per 60 minutes, and a matchup against the defensive Islanders is going to make it even tougher for them to score.
If the Islanders can score more than a single goal tonight, they should win this time around.
Pick: Islanders -150
