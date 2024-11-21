Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Continue to Fade Bruins Until Further Notice)
Profit is profit so I'm not going to complain about going 1-1 for +0.14 units on Wednesday night thanks to the Seattle Kraken upsetting the Nashville Predators.
Let's see if we can turn that momentum into a big night on Thursday. As always, I have three bets locked in for tonight's slate. It's time to lock in these plays.
- Season-to-date record: 43-39-3 (+2.07 units)
Best NHL Bets Today
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Hurricanes +105 vs. Devils
- Utah Hockey Club +145 vs. Bruins
- Islanders -130 vs. Red Wings
Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction
If you're going to give me the Carolina Hurricanes at plus money, there's not a single opponent in the NHL I wouldn't take that bet against. They're likely underdogs with Frederick Andersen sidelined for weeks with an injury, but I'm going to "under" react to that news and still have faith in the 'Canes.
Carolina leads the NHL in both CORSI% and 5-on-5 expected goals percentage while the Devils rank 15th and 17th in those two categories. A change in goalie isn't enough to scare me away from betting on Carolina.
Pick: Hurricanes +105
Utah Hockey Club vs. Bruins Prediction
The Bruins are a disaster. They've lost three straight games and have the second-worst goal differential in the Eastern Conference at -21 which resulted in them firing their head coach, Jim Montgomery. Despite all that, they're set as significant favorites against a Utah team that has posted some solid metrics.
Utah enters tonight's game ranking fourth in CORSI% and ninth in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. On top of that, Karel Vejmelka has put together a solid season, posting a save percentage of .915.
I'm not going to question too much why Utah is this big of an underdog. I'll take them to pull off the upset as I continue to fade an overvalued Bruins team.
Pick: Utah +145
Islanders vs. Red Wings Prediction
The Red Wings are going to struggle to put the puck in the net tonight. They're dead last in the NFL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage at 1.97 and they're 25th in actual goals per game at 2.55. Now, they take on one of the better defensive teams in the NHL. The Islanders are sixth in expected goals against at 2.78 per 60 minutes.
New York's defense will be enough to lead them to victory tonight.
Pick: Islanders -130
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
