Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Continue to Fade Bruins Until Further Notice)

Iain MacMillan

The Bruins continue to bet set as betting favorites despite having their worst season in recent history.
Profit is profit so I'm not going to complain about going 1-1 for +0.14 units on Wednesday night thanks to the Seattle Kraken upsetting the Nashville Predators.

Let's see if we can turn that momentum into a big night on Thursday. As always, I have three bets locked in for tonight's slate. It's time to lock in these plays.

  • Season-to-date record: 43-39-3 (+2.07 units)

Best NHL Bets Today

  • Hurricanes +105 vs. Devils
  • Utah Hockey Club +145 vs. Bruins
  • Islanders -130 vs. Red Wings

Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction

If you're going to give me the Carolina Hurricanes at plus money, there's not a single opponent in the NHL I wouldn't take that bet against. They're likely underdogs with Frederick Andersen sidelined for weeks with an injury, but I'm going to "under" react to that news and still have faith in the 'Canes.

Carolina leads the NHL in both CORSI% and 5-on-5 expected goals percentage while the Devils rank 15th and 17th in those two categories. A change in goalie isn't enough to scare me away from betting on Carolina.

Pick: Hurricanes +105

Utah Hockey Club vs. Bruins Prediction

The Bruins are a disaster. They've lost three straight games and have the second-worst goal differential in the Eastern Conference at -21 which resulted in them firing their head coach, Jim Montgomery. Despite all that, they're set as significant favorites against a Utah team that has posted some solid metrics.

Utah enters tonight's game ranking fourth in CORSI% and ninth in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. On top of that, Karel Vejmelka has put together a solid season, posting a save percentage of .915.

I'm not going to question too much why Utah is this big of an underdog. I'll take them to pull off the upset as I continue to fade an overvalued Bruins team.

Pick: Utah +145

Islanders vs. Red Wings Prediction

The Red Wings are going to struggle to put the puck in the net tonight. They're dead last in the NFL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage at 1.97 and they're 25th in actual goals per game at 2.55. Now, they take on one of the better defensive teams in the NHL. The Islanders are sixth in expected goals against at 2.78 per 60 minutes.

New York's defense will be enough to lead them to victory tonight.

Pick: Islanders -130

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

