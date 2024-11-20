SI

Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet Kraken as Underdogs on Wednesday Night)

Iain MacMillan

The Kraken are set as home underdogs to the Predators on Wednesday night.
It was a tough net for our Tuesday night bets. The Penguins blew a two-goal lead in the third period, the Panthers weren't able to complete the comeback against the Jets, and the Canucks came out on the wrong end of a game that was tied going into the third. Despite all three games being close, we fell victim to an 0-3 reverse sweep.

Let's try to get back to our winning ways on Wednesday night. I have two bets locked in for tonight's slate.

  • Season-to-date record: 42-38-3 (+1.93 units)

Best NHL Bets Today

  • Kraken +114 vs. Predators
  • Kings -154 vs. Sabres

Predators vs. Kraken Prediction

The Nashville Predators have a huge scoring issue this season, which makes them an auto-fade whenever they're road favorites against a competent hockey team. They're dead last in the NHL in shooting percentage, scoring on just 8.1% of their shots on goal. The Kraken, by comparison, have a shooting percentage of 10.57% which ranks in the top half of the league.

I'm going to take a shot on the Kraken as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Kraken +114

Sabres vs. Kings Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings continue to be one of the most impressive teams in the NHL this season, ranking second in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage behind only the Carolina Hurricanes. They've been especially good defensively, leading the league in expected goals against a 2.43 per 60 minutes.

Now, they get to host a Buffalo Sabres team that's 26th expected goals for (2.67) and 25th in high-danger scoring chances. They're going to struggle to create many offensive chances against a defense as strong as the Kings.

Pick: Kings -154

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

