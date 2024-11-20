Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet Kraken as Underdogs on Wednesday Night)
It was a tough net for our Tuesday night bets. The Penguins blew a two-goal lead in the third period, the Panthers weren't able to complete the comeback against the Jets, and the Canucks came out on the wrong end of a game that was tied going into the third. Despite all three games being close, we fell victim to an 0-3 reverse sweep.
Let's try to get back to our winning ways on Wednesday night. I have two bets locked in for tonight's slate.
- Season-to-date record: 42-38-3 (+1.93 units)
Best NHL Bets Today
- Kraken +114 vs. Predators
- Kings -154 vs. Sabres
Predators vs. Kraken Prediction
The Nashville Predators have a huge scoring issue this season, which makes them an auto-fade whenever they're road favorites against a competent hockey team. They're dead last in the NHL in shooting percentage, scoring on just 8.1% of their shots on goal. The Kraken, by comparison, have a shooting percentage of 10.57% which ranks in the top half of the league.
I'm going to take a shot on the Kraken as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Kraken +114
Sabres vs. Kings Prediction
The Los Angeles Kings continue to be one of the most impressive teams in the NHL this season, ranking second in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage behind only the Carolina Hurricanes. They've been especially good defensively, leading the league in expected goals against a 2.43 per 60 minutes.
Now, they get to host a Buffalo Sabres team that's 26th expected goals for (2.67) and 25th in high-danger scoring chances. They're going to struggle to create many offensive chances against a defense as strong as the Kings.
Pick: Kings -154
