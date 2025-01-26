Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet the OVER in Wild vs. Blackhawks)
Don't let Championship Sunday in the NFL distract you from today's NHL action. Or, at the very least, don't let it keep you from placing a few bets.
The trend of two steps forward one step back has continued when it comes to my NHL bets. Right when I start to flirt with getting back in the green, I run into a bit of a rough patch which is exactly what happened the past two days.
We move forward today as I continue my journey have trying to achieve a profitable NHL season. Let's dive into my top three bets for today, all of which are on a total.
NHL Picks Today
- Utah vs. Senators UNDER 5.5 (+100) via Caesars
- Flames vs. Jets UNDER 5.5 (+102) via DraftKings
- Wild vs. Blackhawks OVER 6 (-104) via FanDuel
Utah vs. Senators Prediction
The Senators have begun playing an extremely defensive style of hockey in recent weeks. Over their last 10 games, they have an expected goals for and an expected goals against per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play of 2.16, some of the lowest marks in the NHL. Over that time span, they're also dead last in 5-on-5 shooting percentage at 5.24 while also getting great goaltending.
That style of defensive hockey translates to low-scoring games as long as we can still get plus-money on the UNDER on their games, I'm going to keep betting it until something changes.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+100)
Flames vs. Jets Prediction
Not only do the Jets lead the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 10 games, but they also have the best goaltender in the game in Connor Hellebuyck. As a whole, the Jets are allowing just 2.19 goals per 60 minutes of play.
Much like the Senators in my prior play, the Jets are an UNDER bettor's dream and as long as we can continue to get plus-money on the UNDER 5.5, I'm going to keep taking it.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+102)
Wild vs. Blackhawks Prediction
The Minnesota Wild were one of the best defensive teams in the league but have completely collapsed in that area of late. They have allowed an expected goals against of 3.07 over their last 10 games while also allowing an actual goals against of 3.6 per 60 minutes of play. The Blackhawks, while not a new development, are also bad in their own end, allowing 3.56 goals against.
Both teams rank in the bottom five in expected and actual goals against per 60 minutes, yet the total is at a flat 6.0 with the juice on the UNDER. I'll go the opposite way and take the OVER in this Metropolitan Division showdown.
Pick: OVER 6 (-104)
