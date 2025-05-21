NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Corbin Carroll in Three-Man Race
We're approaching the end of May so it's time to take a look at the latest MVP odds.
Aaron Judge has virtually already locked up the AL MVP, but what about the National League? Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani is set as the betting favorite, but there are a few names behind him who can still take a run at the award.
Let's take a look.
National League MVP Odds
- Shohei Ohtani -110
- Fernando Tatis Jr. +440
- Corbin Carroll +700
- Kyle Tucker +1500
- Pete Alonso +1500
- Pete Crow-Armstrong +1800
- Freddie Freeman +2500
- Juan Soto +3500
- Francisco Lindor +3500
Shohei Ohtani is listed at -110 to win the NL MVP, an implied probability of 52.38%. It would be his fourth MVP award and his third straight. He's currently tied for fifth in the Majors in WAR at 2.7 while also leading the MLB in home runs with 17. His clearest path to winning the award is if/when he can return to pitching at some point this season. If he does, and he's effective, this award will be his to lose.
The other two names behind him on the odds list are Fernando Tatis Jr. and Corbin Carroll. Tatis Jr. is tied for the National League lead with Pete Crow-Armstrong (+1800) in WAR (3.0), but he's also batting .304 while having hit 12 home runs and recording eight stolen bases.
Carroll is tied for third in the National League in home runs with 14, but he's just 27th in batting average at .279 and 19th in WAR at 2.0.
If you want to bet someone with longer odds, Crow-Armstrong may be the only one with value at this point of the season at 18-1. He's tied for the NL lead in WAR, and he's hit 12 home runs while batting .282.
Still, it's going to take a big effort from any of these players if they want to steal the MVP from Ohtani's grasp.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.