Northwestern vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Forget the NCAA Tournament, Northwestern and Minnesota needs to have strong finishes to their regular season just to make the Big Ten Tournament. Three teams will be left out of the conference tournament and if the season ended today, the Wildcats would be on the outside looking in and the Golden Gophers would sneak in with the second last spot.
That makes tonight's game between the two teams an important one. Let's dive into the odds for this game and then I'll break down a few of my favorite bets.
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Northwestern +2.5 (-110)
- Minnesota -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Northwestern +120
- Minnesota -145
Total
- 130.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Northwestern vs. Minnesota How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Williams Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Northwestern Record: 14-13 (5-11 Conference)
- Minnesota Record: 14-13 (6-10 Conference)
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Best Prop Bets
Ty Berry OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (+110) via BetMGM
Minnesota's perimeter defense has struggled this season, ranking 271st in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.5% from beyond the arc. That should bode well for Ty Berry, who at times has thrown up a huge amount of three-point shots. For example, he put up 15 shots from beyond the arc against Nebraska on February 16. If that continues in this one, Berry is in a great spot to record at least three three-pointers tonight.
Femi Odukale OVER 3.5 Assists (-110) via BetMGM
Femi Odukale has recorded at least four assists in eight of Minnesota's last 10 games and now he gets to face a Northwestern team that ranks 275th in opponent assists per game, giving up an average of 14.4.
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams have solid shooting numbers, but the difference maker could end up being turnovers. The Wildcats do a great job of holding on to the ball, turning the ball over on 14.3% of possessions, the 28th lowest rate in college basketball. Minnesota comes into the game ranking 103rd at 15.8%.
Not only does Northwestern hold on to the ball, but the Wildcats also force turnovers on 19.6% of their opponent possessions, the 50th best rate in the country. If Northwestern can force turnovers and take advantage of the extra possessions, there's enough there to take the points with them.
Pick: Northwestern +2.5 (-110) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!