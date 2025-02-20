Northwestern vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
Ohio State will look to stay in good standing in the NCAA Tournament picture by avoiding a second straight loss at home, this time to sinking Northwestern.
The Wildcats have been battling injuries all season and the team is plummeting down the Big Ten standings, losers of six of the last seven. Ohio State has been trading wins since the start of February, can it take care of business as a big home favorite?
Here’s our betting preview.
Northwestern vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Northwestern: +10.5 (-102)
- Ohio State: -10.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Northwestern: +460
- Ohio State: -650
Total: 153.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Northwestern vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 20th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Northwestern Record: 13-13
- Ohio State Record: 15-11
Northwestern vs. Ohio State Best Prop Bets
Northwestern
Nick Martinelli UNDER 20.5 Points (125)
The Northwestern big man continues to be the team’s highest usage play by a ton given that the team is without wing Brooks Barnhizer. The 6’7” junior has been forcing the issue in the mid-post as the Wildcats remain desperate for answers on offense.
On the road, I’m not sure Martinelli can clear this mark for the fourth time in five games. Ohio State’s defense is far stronger on the interior, 40th in mid-range field goal percentage allowed, and 71st near the rim, per Haslametrics.
After a good run of form, I’ll fade the forward on Thursday night.
Ohio State
Bruce Thornton OVER 4.5 Assists (-138)
This is a must-bet for Thornton, who has cleared this number in nearly half of his games this season (12 of 26 contests). However, I’m going to pay the tax and go over based on the matchup.
Northwestern has the third-highest assist rate allowed in the country this season, meaning that Ohio State’s ball movement will be on display, buoyed by Thonrton, who has the highest assist rate on the team this season.
Northwestern vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Northwestern hasn’t won on the road this entire season, and I can’t envision it getting any easier against Ohio State, who has far superior shot-making across the board.
The Buckeyes should be able to win one-on-one with Thornton’s creation for both himself and for others on display. The Buckeyes have been a strong offense both in isolation and in the pick-and-roll and should be able to get advantages against the slow-footed Wildcats defense that is 10th in Big Ten effective field goal percentage allowed and last in opponent free throw rate.
Meanwhile, Northwestern’s offense is struggling with and without Barnhizer, now posting the second-worst effective field goal percentage in conference play.
Ohio State’s offense should be able to push this game out of reach for Northwestern, who hasn’t scored more than 75 points just once in the five games without Barnhizer.
PICK: Ohio State -10.5 (-106, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
