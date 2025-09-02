Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction, Odds for US Open Quarterfinals
Two top-10 players will face off on Tuesday in the US Open quarterfinals, as Novak Djokovic (No. 7 in the world) takes on American Taylor Fritz (No. 4 in the world).
Fritz was the runner-up at the US Open in 2024, but he’s never beaten Djokovic in his career (10 matches). So, something will have to give if the American wants to make it back to the final in 2025.
As for Djokovic, he had his best showing of the US Open in Round 4, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets. Now, Djokovic is set as a favorite in the latest betting odds to make yet another semifinal at the US Open.
Can the four-time US Open champion make it happen?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for this match.
Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz Odds
Moneyline
- Novak Djokovic: -185
- Taylor Fritz: +150
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Novak Djokovic: How Did They Get Here?
Djokovic turned in arguably his best performance of the tournament on Sunday against Struff, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. After taking four sets to win his second and third round matches, Djokovic has to be happy with how quickly he disposed of Struff in Round 4.
Now, Djokovic gets an 11th look at Fritz, who has never beaten him in his career and lost twice to Djokovic in 2024, including in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Djokovic has 13 semifinal appearances at the US Open, and he last won the Grand Slam in 2023.
Taylor Fritz: How Did They Get Here?
Fritz made some noise at the 2024 US Open, but his 2025 had been suspect – at least at the Grand Slams – until a semifinal showing at Wimbledon.
Fritz knocked off No. 21 Tomáš Macháč in straight sets in the fourth round to advance, but Djokovic has been kryptonite to the American in his career.
If there is something going for Fritz, it’s that he has dropped just two sets in four matches in the US Open in 2025.
Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the latest odds – Djokovic -185 – the Serbian has an implied probability of 64.91 percent to make the semifinals this year.
Djokovic has dominated Fritz in their matches against each other, going a perfect 10-0 while dropping just three total sets against him. In fact, Djokovic has eight wins in straight sets against Fritz in his career.
The No. 4 player in the world has been solid in 2025, making the semifinals at Wimbledon after three appearances in the quarterfinals or better at Grand Slams in 2024.
However, I don’t see him getting over the hump against Djokovic. Arguably the greatest player of all time, Djokovic still has something left in the tank, and his match against Struff was a sign that he can still dominate in New York.
Maybe Fritz steals a set for two, but he hasn’t shown that he can hang with Djokovic at any point in his career. At this price, the Serbian is worth backing – even if he’s no longer in his prime.
Pick: Djokovic to Win (-185 at DraftKings)
