Odds to Win NFC East in 2024 Season (Crazy Trend Points to Eagles Winning Division)
The Philadelphia Eagles looked like they were going to cruise to another NFC East title last season, but a record of 1-5 in their last six games opened the doors for the Dallas Cowboys to steal it from them at the end of the season.
Can the Cowboys repeat as champions in 2024, or will the Eagles bounce back and reclaim the crown?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
NFC East odds
- Eagles -125
- Cowboys +165
- Commanders +1000
- Giants +1400
Eagles Favored to Win NFC East
The NFC East is likely to look very similar to how it looked last season. The Commanders and Giants aren't expected to be serious contenders, leaving the Eagles and Cowboys to duel it out.
It's worth noting heading into this season that the NFC East hasn't had a repeat winner since the Eagles went back-to-back in 2003 and 2004. If that wild trend continues this season, there's a great chance the Eagles can re-capture the division title after losing it to the Cowboys at the end of last season.
Whether bettors are wagering on them due to the trend or if they just think the Eagles are the better team, money has come in on Philadelphia over the past month which has caused the odds to shift in their favor.
The Eagles will hope to get the bad taste of last season's implosion out of their mouth. They have new coordinators on both sides of the ball and used this offseason to revamp their roster. They signed Saquon Barkley to give their offense a strong weapon at running back and then added the likes of CJ Gardner-Johnson, Devin White, and their top two draft picks to their secondary to help improve their defense.
The Cowboys, despite not adding many pieces this offseason, are still going to be a force to be reckoned with in 2024. Expect the race for the NFC East to once again come down to the final few weeks.
