NFC East Division Odds: Eagles Clear Favorite Over Cowboys to Win Division in 2024
The 2024 NFL regular season is approaching and the odds are starting to lean towards one team in the NFC East division race.
Earlier this offseason (back in May), the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles were both +130 to win the division, a sign that oddsmakers viewed things as a toss up after Dallas won the division in 2023.
Since then, things have shifted in a big way for the Eagles, who are now +100 to win the NFC East for the fourth time since 2017. The implied probability based on those odds is 50.0 percent.
On the Dallas side, a rather quiet offseason has dropped the odds for Dak Prescott and company to win the NFC East, falling from +130 to +150 -- an implied probability of 40.0 percent.
Latest Odds to Win the NFC East Division
- Philadelphia Eagles: +100
- Dallas Cowboys: +150
- Washington Commanders: +800
- New York Giants: +1300
Philadelphia made a major splash this offseason by adding running back Saquon Barkley, while the Cowboys have pretty much stood pat after a 12-5 season in 2023. Earlier this month, BetMGM shared that Dallas is the most bet team to fall short of its win total in the 2024 campaign.
There is some historical precedence that favors Philly -- or another team in the NFC East -- to win the division over Dallas in 2024. Since 2005, there has not been a repeat winner of the division, with the Eagles being the last team to complete the feat when they won four straight divison titles from 2001 to 2004.
Last season, it looked like the Eagles were on their way to snapping that streak, but they fell apart down the stretch, opening the door for Dak Prescott and company to steal the division title. Dallas didn't do much with that, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Green Bay Packers.
Neither of these teams won a playoff game despite strong regular season records, but they're tied at +700 as the No. 3 choice to win the NFC in the 2024 campaign.
Things could change very quickly in this market, but it's clear that it has shifted towards Philly as we get closer to the preseason.
