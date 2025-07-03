Oddsmaker Explains Nuggets' Massive Move in NBA Finals Odds: 'We Love What the Nuggets Did'
Has there been a team that's had a more impactful offseason than the Denver Nuggets?
In the eyes of oddsmakers, there hasn't been.
Hal Egeland, a trading manager at BetMGM, recently discussed the decision to move the Nuggets up from +1600 to +600 to win the title next season, citing that Denver is the most-bet team to win the title since the start of free agency.
There's no doubt that the Nuggets have made some shrewd moves, starting with their decision to trade Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson.
While the move cost Denver an unprotected 2032 first-round pick, it also saved the team about $17 million, which should help it avoid the repeater tax in the 2025-26 season. The move also opened up avenues for Denver to add rotation level players in Jonas Valanciunas (via a trade with a the Sacramento Kings), Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr.
The knock on Denver in the 2024-25 season was the lack of depth off the bench, but the Nuggets have brought in three key veterans to help that while getting cheaper -- and possibly better -- by trading for Johnson.
The Nuggets did take the Oklahoma City Thunder (the defending champs) to seven games in the second round last season, and these moves may be all Nikola Jokic needs to bring Denver back to the Finals.
It's interesting to see that not only the public, but oddsmakers as well are high on Denver so far this offseason.
