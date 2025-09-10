Ohio vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 1 team in the country and 2-0 in the 2025 season entering their Week 3 matchup with their in-state rival – the Ohio Bobcats.
Ohio is set as a massive underdog in this game (as expected), but it does have an intriguing quarterback in Parker Navarro, who is first in the MAC in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and interceptions.
The Buckeyes are fresh off of a 70-0 win over Grambling in Week 2, and they could end up putting a similar beatdown on the Bobcats.
Ohio hasn’t had an easy start to the season, losing to Rutgers by three in Week 1 before beating West Virginia in Week 2. With this spread set at 31.5 points, can the Bobcats cover?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 matchup.
Ohio vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ohio +31.5 (-115)
- Ohio State -31.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ohio: N/A
- Ohio State: N/A
Total
- 51.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Ohio vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Ohio record: 1-1
- Ohio State record: 2-0
Ohio vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch
Julian Sayin, Quarterback, Ohio State
The young quarterback leads the country in completion percentage through the first two weeks of the 2025 season (79.5 percent), and he’s thrown five scores to just one interception in the process.
This matchup should be a nice tune up for Sayin and the Buckeyes offense before they take on Washington, Minnesota and Illinois in their next three games.
With Jeremiah Smith on the outside, Sayin has a real chance to put up Heisman-like numbers in his first season with the Buckeyes.
Ohio vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
This is a massive spread, and Ohio has played two Power Five teams tough to open the season, but I can’t fade the Buckeyes here after their start on the defensive end in 2025.
Ohio State held then-No. 1 Texas to just seven points in its season opener, and it did not allow a single point to Grambling in Week 2.
Ohio is a step up in class from Grambling, but Navarro’s tendency to commit turnovers could end up being disastrous for the Bobcats against this Ohio State defense.
As it is, the Buckeyes are allowing just 251 total yards of offense per game this season and only 121 yards per game through the air.
Ohio has done a decent job stopping the run (allowing 3.4 yards per carry), but it also gave up 34 points to a Rutgers team that shouldn’t end up competing for a Big 10 title in 2025.
If Ohio State can limit the Ohio offense the way it shut down Texas and Grambling, it should be able to cover this number at home on Saturday.
Pick: Ohio State -31.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
