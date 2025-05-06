Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers avoided a scare in the opening round against the Los Angeles Kings and have advanced to the second round to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. This second round series is a matchup between the two most recent Western Conference champions.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's Game 1.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Oilers +1.5 (-220)
- Golden Knights -1.5 (+176)
Moneyline
- Oilers +110
- Golden Knights -132
Total
- OVER 6.5 (-114)
- UNDER 6.5 (-106)
Oilers vs. Golden Knights How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oilers Record: 48-29-5
- Golden Knights Record: 50-22-10
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Best Prop Bet
- Reilly Smith OVER 0.5 Points (+158) via FanDuel
I broke this pick down in today's edition of Top Shelf Picks:
If you're looking for a plus-money prop bet, I love Reilly Smith to record a point. With the Oilers' questionable defense and goaltending, the Golden Knights will get on the board at least a couple of times tonight, even if they end up on the losing side of things at the final whistle. Smith is an underrated player on this Golden Knights squad, recording two points in the first series, but had over 15 minutes of ice time in three of their six games.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Golden Knights as home favorites:
The Edmonton Oilers' explosive offense is hard to bet against, but I also have no interest in backing a team that has Calvin Pickard between the pipes. He has an .893 save percentage in the opening round, and while he was able to do enough to get the Kings enough wins to advance to the second round, things won't be as easy against the Golden Knights.
Vegas had the third-best 5-on-5 expected goal differential in the opening round and is, in many ways, the antithesis of the Oilers. Whereas Edmonton has a high ceiling but low floor due to being offensive-heavy, the Golden Knights are great in every area but don't have the starpower or firepower of the Oilers.
I'll back the more complete team on their home ice in Game 1 tonight.
Pick: Golden Knights -132
