Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Target Reilly Smith in Oilers vs. Golden Knights)
The second round of the NHL Playoffs started with a bang on Monday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs edged out the Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference action.
Things ramp up further tonight when two other series get underway, including a marquee matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. Let's dive into my top picks for these two games.
- NHL Season-to-Date Record: 175-169-8 (-4.75 units)
Top NHL Picks Today
- Hurricanes (-130) vs. Capitals via BetMGM
- Golden Knights (-132) vs. Oilers via FanDuel
- Reilly Smith OVER 0.5 Points (+158) via FanDuel
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Prediction
The Washington Capitals got past the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the NHL Playoffs, but I didn't see enough to be convinced they're a legitimate threat to win the Stanley Cup. They had an expected goal differential of +0.26 per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play against the worst team to make the playoffs.
The Carolina Hurricanes are a completely different animal. In terms of advanced analytics, they were the best team in the NHL all season long, and now they're getting some fantastic goaltending from Frederik Andersen. This could be the 'Canes' year, and I think they get off to a hot start in the second round against the Capitals tonight.
Pick: Hurricanes -130
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction
The Edmonton Oilers' explosive offense is hard to bet against, but I also have no interest in backing a team that has Calvin Pickard between the pipes. He has an .893 save percentage in the opening round, and while he was able to do enough to get the Kings enough wins to advance to the second round, things won't be as easy against the Golden Knights.
Vegas had the third-best 5-on-5 expected goal differential in the opening round and is, in many ways, the antithesis of the Oilers. Whereas Edmonton has a high ceiling but low floor due to being offensive-heavy, the Golden Knights are great in every area but don't have the starpower or firepower of the Oilers.
I'll back the more complete team on their home ice in Game 1 tonight.
Pick: Golden Knights -132
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prop Bet
If you're looking for a plus-money prop bet, I love Reilly Smith to record a point. With the Oilers' questionable defense and goaltending, the Golden Knights will get on the board at least a couple of times tonight, even if they end up on the losing side of things at the final whistle. Smith is an underrated player on this Golden Knights squad, recording two points in the first series, but had over 15 minutes of ice time in three of their six games.
Pick: Reilly Smith OVER 0.5 Points (+158)
