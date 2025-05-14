Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to be the first team to clinch a berth in the Conference Finals tonight when they head to Vegas with a 3-1 series lead against the Golden Knights.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's potentially series-clinching game.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Run Line
- Oilers +1.5 (-225)
- Golden Knights -1.5 (+185)
Moneyline
- Oilers +105
- Golden Knights -125
Total
- 6.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Oilers vs. Golden Knights How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Oilers lead 3-1
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Best Prop Bet
Connor McDavid has scored three times in the playoffs along with 14 assists, but he's still been creating plenty of scoring chances. He's tied with the Matthews for third in the playoffs in expected goals at 5.4. With a chance to advance to the Western Conference final, I expect McDavid to find the back of the net tonight.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's Game 5:
The Oilers' star power has outshined the depth of the Golden Knights so far this series, which makes me want to back Edmonton to close out the series tonight, but I still don't trust their goaltending. We have seen too many bad postseason performances from Stuart Skinner to believe he's going to be the same guy that shut the Golden Knights out in game 4.
So, instead of backing the Oilers, I'm going to take the OVER tonight. We could see a high-scoring affair as the Golden Knights will likely play a more aggressive style of hockey with their backs up against the wall facing elimination.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (-120)
