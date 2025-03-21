Oklahoma vs. UConn Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
The quest for a three-peat begins in the West Region first round when No. 8 seed Connecticut takes on No. 9 seed Oklahoma on Friday night.
Both teams have had up-and-down seasons, but all eyes will be on Dan Hurley’s squad when the Huskies take on Oklahoma, who is yet to lose a non-conference game this season, paced by freshman sensation Jeremiah Fears.
UConn enters as the betting favorite, but what’s the best way to bet this one? We have you covered with our betting preview.
Oklahoma vs. Connecticut Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma: 4.5 (-115)
- Connecticut: -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma: +150
- Connecticut: -182
Total: 147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma vs. Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Game Time: 9:25 PM EST
- Venue: Lenovo Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Oklahoma Record: 20-13
- Connecticut Record: 23-10
Oklahoma vs. Connecticut Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears: The freshman has seemingly gotten over the proverbial freshman wall with a strong end to the season that featured three of the last four games scoring 28 or more points, winning three of them. The point guard is a silky ball handler with fantastic shot creation for the potent Sooners offense and will be tasked with keeping pace with the motion-based UConn offense.
Connecticut
Hassan Diarra: The veteran guard will be tasked with sticking with Fears on defense while operating the motion offense of UConn. While it's a balanced approach for the Huskies, Diarra is the point guard who gets everything set for the Huskies on offense while also providing some downhill shot creation. While the scoring may come from the likes of Solo Ball and Liam McNeeley, Diarra will be leaned on heavily to get this team on track.
Oklahoma vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams motion offenses should feast against the other, with the Huskies patented unit cutting around an Oklahoma defense that struggled mightily in SEC play to defend.
However, the Sooners offense should have plenty of success against the Huskies, with the likes of Jeremiah Fears getting to the free throw line and pushing off Connecticut turnovers.
UConn’s offense has been more than capable all season of playing at an elite level, and the team’s ability to dominate the Sooners bottom 100 defensive rebounding unit should lead to plenty of chances for the Huskies, but the team’s defense has been a big issue all year long.
UConn is 333rd in the country in opponent free throw rate while OU ranks 29th in the country in getting to the charity stripe, setting up for a ton of free throw opportunities for a top 10 free throw shooting team in the country, helping this game go over the total.
PICK: OVER 147.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
