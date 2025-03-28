Oklahoma vs. UConn Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament entering their Sweet 16 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.
UConn rolled through the first two rounds, and with JuJu Watkins out for the season, the Huskies have a favorable draw in their region to make the Final Four. First, they’ll have to beat a tough Oklahoma team that beat Iowa by 34 points in the Round of 32.
Despite that win, oddsmakers still have the Huskies as massive favorites on Saturday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Sweet 16 matchup.
Oklahoma vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma +14.5 (-114)
- UConn -14.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma: +680
- UConn: -1200
Total
- 153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Oklahoma vs. UConn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 29
- Time: 5:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spokane Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oklahoma record: 27-7
- UConn record: 33-3
Oklahoma vs. UConn Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma
Raegan Beers: The leading scorer for the Sooners, Beers is averaging 18.0 points per game in the NCAA Tournament and 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the season. UConn doesn’t have a lot of great options after Sarah Strong down low, so if she gets in foul trouble, Beers could end up having a big game on Saturday.
UConn
Paige Bueckers: The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers went OFF in the second round against South Dakota State, finishing with 34 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field (3-for-5 from 3). Overall, Bueckers is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.
Oklahoma vs. UConn Prediction and Pick
The Huskies did not get off to a good start in the second round against South Dakota State, yet they still ended up getting a blowout win.
Yes, the Sooners are a much better team, but they struggled against ranked opponents this season, going 5-6 straight up.
The Sooners can score with just about anyone, but this Huskies group is a different animal.
UConn ranks:
- 1st in opponent points per game (51.5)
- 4th in opponent field goal percentage (34.6%)
- 2nd in opponent free throw attempts per game (9.2)
Oh, and on top of that, the Huskies are ninth in the country in points per game on offense and No. 1 in field goal percentage.
That’s where I’m worried about the Sooners, they are 276th in the country in opponent points per game. Against a UConn team that defends at an elite level, the Sooners won’t be able to get enough stops to hang around in this matchup.
Pick: UConn -14.5 (-106 at FanDuel)
