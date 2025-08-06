Orioles vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
The Philadelphia Phillies have extended their lead in the NL East to 2.5 games with back-to-back wins over the Baltimore Orioles (and back-to-back New York Mets losses), and they’ll aim to pull off a sweep on Wednesday afternoon.
The Phils and O’s are playing one of two games on Wednesday that will begin before 1 p.m. EST, and this game has a great pitching matchup between a pair of surging southpaws.
Baltimore’s Trevor Rogers (1.44 ERA this season) has led the team to a 6-3 record in his nine starts, but he’ll have a tough matchup against Rangers Suarez (2.68 ERA) and a vaunted Philadelphia offense.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
Orioles vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-160)
- Phillies -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +133
- Phillies:-163
Total
- 8 (Over -113/Under -107)
Orioles vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.44 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.68 ERA)
Orioles vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Time: 12:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-PH, MASN
- Orioles record: 51-63
- Phillies record: 65-48
Orioles vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ranger Suarez 6+ Strikeouts (-160)
This season, Suarez has struck out 95 batters in 100.2 innings of work, and he ranks in the 57th percentile in MLB in strikeout percentage.
While that’s not an elite number, Suarez has still recorded at least six punchouts in 10 of his 16 outings in 2025.
Baltimore has been prone to the strikeout all season long, ranking 22nd in MLB in K’s per game (8.65). I’ll gladly bet on Suarez to reach this number at home on Wednesday.
Orioles vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the UNDER is the play to make in this series finale:
The Baltimore Orioles are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, and they’ll have lefty Trevor Rogers on the mound with a chance to stop the bleeding.
Rogers has a 1.44 ERA in nine starts this season, and he’s yet to allow more than three earned runs in a single game. On top of that, the struggling O’s are actually 6-3 in his outings. The lefty’s advanced numbers back up his strong start to 2025, as he’s in the 77th percentile in expected ERA this season.
Philadelphia has a potent offense, and it also has a thriving lefty on the mound on Wednesday afternoon.
Ranger Suarez (2.68 ERA) will aim to build on his first start in August when he allowed just three runs across seven innings of work.
With both of these teams featuring one of their better starters, I think the UNDER could be the play in this matchup. These squads combined for just five runs on Tuesday (Baltimore was shut out), and the UNDER has hit in the majority of both teams’ games this season.
Baltimore has done so in 55.5 percent of its games while the Phils have hit the UNDER in 54.2 percent of their matchups.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-107 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.