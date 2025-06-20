Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
The New York Yankees snapped a lengthy losing streak in their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, and they’re aiming to carry some of that momentum into their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles.
The O’s are in last place in the AL East – 11 games behind New York – but they have played better as of late, winning six of their last 10 games.
New York will have ace Max Fried on the mound against Orioles righty Tomoyuki Sugano. Can Fried, who has led the Yankees to a 12-3 record in 15 starts, get a little winning streak going for the Yanks?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s divisional battle.
Orioles vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (+103)
- Yankees -1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +215
- Yankees: -271
Total
- 9 (Over -116/Under -105)
Orioles vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.38 ERA)
- New York: Max Fried (9-2, 1.89 ERA)
Orioles vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Orioles record: 32-42
- Yankees record: 43-31
Orioles vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+165)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Judge is worth a look on Friday:
Bettors aren’t going to get a major payout on this Aaron Judge prop, but the New York Yankees superstar has a great matchup on Friday night.
Judge is facing the Baltimore Orioles and right-handed starter Tomoyuki Sugano, who has allowed 13 home runs in 14 starts this season, giving up at least one homer in 10 of his outings.
So far this season, Judge has 26 home runs, and 17 of them have come against right-handed pitching. He’s also hitting an insane .369 against righties.
Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Yankees finally ended their long losing streak, but I’m not sold on them as the right bet in this game – even with Fried on the mound.
So, instead, I shared in today’s Walk-Off Wagers (our MLB Best Bets column here at SI) how I’m backing Fried in the prop market:
New York Yankees ace Max Fried is in the mix for the AL Cy Young this season, posting a 1.89 ERA through 15 starts while leading the Yankees to a 12-3 record in those games.
On Friday, Fried is in a solid spot against the Baltimore Orioles, who rank just 18th in MLB in OPS and 23rd in runs scored so far in 2025.
I’m shocked to see this outs recorded prop for Fried at 17.5, as he’s worked through six innings or more in 11 of his 15 starts this season.
With the Yankees ending a long losing streak on Thursday, I’d much rather wager on a player prop in this game than back them to win and cover the run line in this divisional matchup.
Pick: Max Fried OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-170 at DraftKings)
