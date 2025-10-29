Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
The Indiana Pacers are in search of their first win of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night when they hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (1-3).
Dallas is coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, and superstar rookie Cooper Flagg (shoulder) was injured in that matchup. After beating the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Dallas fell right back into the loss column, although it did cover the spread.
Now, the Mavs are set as slight favorites at home against a Pacers team that has struggled without Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) available. The Pacers have losses to OKC, Memphis and Minnesota (even though Anthony Edwards played just three minutes in that game).
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and a prediction for the Pacers vs. Mavericks showdown.
Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +6.5 (-115)
- Mavs -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +205
- Mavs: -250
Total
- 226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pacers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pacers record: 0-3
- Mavs record: 1-3
Pacers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Taelon Peter – doubtful
- Andrew Nembhard – out
- TJ McConnell – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Dante Exum – out
- Dereck Lively II – doubtful
- Daniel Gafford – doubtful
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Brandon Williams – questionable
Pacers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Davis OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-132)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the OVER for Davis’ rebounds prop:
Mavericks star Anthony Davis has a great matchup on Wednesday against the Pacers.
Indiana is extremely banged up entering this game, and it ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game (52.3) and 21st in rebounding percentage this season.
The Mavs have listed Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II as doubtful on Wednesday, opening up a chance for Davis to play heavy minutes at center. As it is, Davis has already dominated on the board to begin the campaign.
This season, Davis is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game, grabbing 13, 13, 10 and 11 boards in his four matchups. He’s also averaging a whopping 19.3 rebound chances per night, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks and Pacers have both gotten off to slow starts in the 2025-26 season, but Indiana is ravaged by injuries ahead of this matchup.
Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton (of course) are out for this game.
While Dallas isn’t expected to have Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II, it does have most of its rotation – including rookie Cooper Flagg – available for this game. The Mavs were able to beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at home, and I think they’re in a prime spot to knock off an Indiana squad that simply is running out of healthy NBA players.
The Pacers enter this game with losses to OKC, Minnesota (without Anthony Edwards) and Memphis (by 25 points).
These teams are both in the bottom 10 of the league in net rating, but I have to back Dallas at home with a much more workable roster.
Pick: Mavericks -6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
