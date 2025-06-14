Pacers vs. Thunder Opening Odds for NBA Finals Game 5 (Oklahoma City Set as Massive Favorite)
The momentum has shifted back in the favor of the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning a pivotal Game 4 in Indiana.
Now, the series heads back to the Thunder's home court with it all tied at 2-2. As a result, the Thunder are once again set as significant favorites to win the NBA Finals, and as you'd expect, are big-time favorites in Game 5 on Monday night. Let's take a look.
Pacers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 5
Spread
- Pacers +9.5 (-112)
- Thunder -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers +310
- Thunder -395
Total
- 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Thunder are set as 9.5-point favorites in Game 5, the same spread we saw in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The spread ballooned up to -11.5 in favor of the Thunder for Game 2, but has fallen back down for the third game in Oklahoma City.
Both teams are 2-2 against the spread through the first four games of the series. The Pacers covered and won outright in both Game 1 and Game 3, while the Thunder managed to cover the number in both of their wins. Oklahoma City just barely covered the 6.5-point spread in Game 4, winning by seven in the last minute after an entire game of the score being inside the number.
It feels as if whichever team wins Game 5 will win the series. If the Thunder win, the Pacers will have to win two straight against a much more talented team. If the Pacers win, they'll have a chance to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy on their home court in Game 6.
Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends to Watch for Game 5
- Pacers are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Pacers' last nine games
- Pacers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Thunder's last five games
- Thunder are 7-1 straight up in their last eight home games
