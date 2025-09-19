Packers vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Bet Green Bay in a Rout)
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will hit the road in Week 3 to take on the 0-2 Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco on Sunday afternoon.
After back-to-back wins to open the season, including a victory on Thursday night in Week 2, the Packers have skyrocketed in the odds to win the Super Bowl this season, sitting at +650 – the third-best odds in the league.
Now, Green Bay is set as a massive favorite against a Browns team that gave up over 40 points in Week 2 in a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Flacco’s magic as a wily veteran may be up, and Cleveland’s defense showed last week that it can only hold up for so long.
The Packers are a little shorthanded at receiver with Jayden Reed going down to a broken collarbone in Week 2, but they still have an explosive offense around Love, who is an MVP candidate early in the season.
Each week at SI Betting, we’re attempting to predict the final score of each NFL game as a fun exercise to guide bettors in the total and spread bets for the week’s slate.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for the Packers vs. Browns matchup in Week 3.
Packers vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -8.5 (-110)
- Browns +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: -485
- Browns: +370
Total
- 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Packers are 2-0 in the 2025 season and they’ve easily covered the spread in both of their games. Meanwhile, the Browns were blown out in Week 2, moving them to 1-1 against the spread this season.
Packers vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The more I watch the Packers, the more I think they might just be the best team in the NFL. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.4) through the first two weeks, +0.4 more than the next best team. They're also fifth in the league in EPA and fifth in opponent EPA. This is all while having one of the most difficult starts to the season, facing the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in their first two games.
Now, they get to finally face a bad team, and this could end up being a blowout win. The Browns' offense has looked bad with Joe Flacco, and he's now 29th in the league in EPA+CPOE Composite. They have no offensive ability to keep pace with Jordan Love and Co. I won't hesitate to lay the number on Green Bay.
The most impressive part of this Green Bay team may be its defense, as it ranks No. 1 in the league in yards per play allowed.
With Flacco’s turnovers dooming the Browns in Week 2, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Green Bay run away with another game on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 27, Browns 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.