Packers vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Green Bay Should Roll)
The Green Bay Packers are coming off an awful loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, blowing a 10-0 lead as an 8.5-point favorite to lose on a last-second field goal.
Now, they’re heavily favored on the road against a Dallas Cowboys team that has all sorts of issues at 1-2 entering Week 4. Dallas has allowed over 30 points to the New York Giants and Chicago Bears in back-to-back weeks, and it ranks 31st in the NFL in defensive EPA/Play this season.
On top of that, CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is expected to miss a couple of weeks, putting Dallas in a brutal spot on both sides of the ball.
Oh, and star pass rusher Micah Parsons is now with the Packers after the Cowboys dealt him just a few days before the 2025 season began. With Parsons making his return to Dallas, oddsmakers at the best betting sites have the Pack set as a major favorite on Sunday night.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis for Sunday’s matchup, here’s my score prediction for Packers vs. Cowboys in Dallas.
Packers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -7 (-110)
- Cowboys +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: -375
- Cowboys: +295
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under-115)
This line has moved 1.5 points towards the Packers after opening at Green Bay -5.5. It makes sense, as CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for a few weeks with an ankle injury and the Cowboys coming off a disastrous defensive showing for the second week in a row.
Green Bay enters this game at 2-1 against the spread, and it’ll aim to cover on the road on Sunday night.
Packers vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week:
The Cowboys' secondary might be the worst I've ever seen at the NFL level. The Cowboys need to score on almost every drive if they want to cover a spread, let alone win outright. The Dallas defense ranks 31st in opponent dropback EPA, 27th in opponent dropback success rate, and last in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 9.4 yards per pass attempt, the most in the league by 0.8 yards. Now, they have to slow down one of the better quarterbacks in the league in Jordan Love.
If the Cowboys allow Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards and Caleb Williams to throw for 298 yards, just imagine what Love and the Packers offense can do. Not to mention, the Packers as a whole lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.7 while ranking third in opponent EPA per play and second in opponent success rate. Don't be swayed by their tough loss against the Browns last week. The Packers should steamroll the Cowboys in this game.
Not only has the Dallas defense been awful in 2025, but the offense struggled against a bad Chicago defense in Week 3 as soon as Lamb went down. Prescott can dink and dunk his way down the field with Jake Ferguson, but it won’t be easy to get much going against an elite Green Bay pass rush.
Dallas is an easy fade candidate until it proves that it can actually get a stop on defense. With the way this secondary has played that seems impossible in this game.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
