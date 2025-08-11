Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 11
Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants are slipping out of the playoff picture in the National League, but the Giants' aces will look to get their team a series-opening win against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
San Diego is coming off a huge series win over the Boston Red Sox this past weekend, and it’s only two games out of first place in the NL West. There’s certainly a world where the Padres usurp the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division, but winning matchups against the Giants and other fringe playoff contenders will be key to making that happen.
Yu Darvish (6.51 ERA in six starts) will make his seventh appearance of the 2025 season on Monday. He’ll take on Webb, who spun eight scoreless innings in his last outing against this San Diego team.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s NL West battle.
Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-194)
- Giants -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Padres: +113
- Giants: -137
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Yu Darvish (1-3, 6.51 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (10-8, 3.24 ERA)
Padres vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 11
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA, SDPA
- Padres record: 66-52
- Giants record: 59-59
Padres vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yu Darvis 2+ Walks (-120)
This season, the Giants are seventh in MLB in walks drawn, and they have a favorable matchup against Darvish, who has walked 11 batters in six starts so far in 2025.
The veteran right-hander has four outings with at least two walks allowed, and he’s averaged at least 2.4 walks per nine innings in each of his last three seasons. This season, it’s up to 3.6 walks per nine innings – his highest mark since 2018.
As Darvish starts pitching deeper into games, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him walk multiple batters against a pretty patient San Francisco lineup.
Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’ll back Logan Webb in this divisional matchup:
The San Francisco Giants are just 59-59 this season and falling out of the playoff picture in the National League heading into Monday’s matchup with the San Diego Padres.
San Diego is just two games out of first place in the NL West, and it has righty Yu Darvish on the mound in this game as he tries to turn around a slow start to his 2025 season.
Darvish has made just six starts in 2025, posting a 6.51 ERA, allowing three or more runs in four of his six outings. The Padres are 3-3 in those games, and they’re set as road dogs on Monday night.
I have a hard time trusting Darvish in this outing, especially since Logan Webb (3.24 ERA) is on the mound for San Francisco. The Giants are just 12-12 in Webb’s starts, but the righty has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 24 outings in the 2025 season.
At home, I think the Giants are worth a look in this matchup, as Webb tossed eight scoreless innings against the Padres his last time out against them. San Diego ranks 22nd in OPS and 23rd in runs scored this season, so I’m not sold on it putting up a big enough number if Darvish struggles again on Monday.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-137 at DraftKings)
