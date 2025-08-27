Padres vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
The Seattle Mariners dropped the second game of their early-week series with the San Diego Padres, setting up a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon.
Seattle is 1.5 games back in the AL West standings, but it has squandered some chances to overtake the Houston Astros, losing seven of its last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Padres briefly took the lead in the NL West from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they are now one game out after L.A. won three in a row (including the series finale between the two squads on Sunday).
This matchup features Bryan Woo (2.94 ERA) taking on San Diego right-hander Yu Darvish (5.36 ERA).
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Padres vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-188)
- Mariners -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Padres: +114
- Mariners: -138
Total
- 8 (Over -103/Under -118)
Padres vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Yu Darvish (3-3, 5.36 ERA)
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (11-7, 2.94 ERA)
Padres vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, SDPA
- Padres record: 75-58
- Mariners record: 71-62
Padres vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+140)
Through 25 starts this season, Bryan Woo has recorded at least 18 outs in all of them, and I think he’s a perfect prop target at this plus-money price on Wednesday.
Of those 25 outings, Woo has recorded over 18.5 outs 11 times, so he’s more than capable of hitting the prop despite oddsmakers setting this at an implied probability of just 41.67 percent.
In August, Woo has cleared this prop (pitching seven full innings in both starts) while posting a 2.08 ERA and allowing just 16 hits in 26 innings. His floor is as high as they come, so I don’t mind betting on him to get into the seventh inning this afternoon.
Padres vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Mariners can take this series finale with Woo on the mound:
The Seattle Mariners have lost seven of their last 10 games, including Tuesday night’s matchup with the San Diego Padres, and they remain 1.5 games out of first place in the AL West.
However, the Mariners have a chance to take this series on Wednesday afternoon with righty Bryan Woo (2.94 ERA) on the mound against San Diego’s Yu Darvish (5.36 ERA).
Darvish has struggled a bit in 2025, allowing three or more runs in five of his nine outings while leading San Diego to just a 5-4 record in those games.
Woo, on the other hand, has thrown at least six innings in all 25 of his starts in 2025, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 19 of those games. In the month of August, he has led Seattle to a 3-1 mark while posting a 2.08 ERA in 26.0 innings of work.
San Diego ranks in the bottom half of the league in runs scored this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see it struggle against a consistent pitcher like Woo on Wednesday.
Since Darvish has been knocked around on a few occasions this season, I don’t mind taking Seattle at home – where it is 13 games over .500 – in this series finale.
Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-138 at DraftKings)
