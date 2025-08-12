Is Paige Bueckers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Fever)
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers has been dealing with a back injury that recently kept her out of the lineup for one game, but she's listed as probable for Tuesday night's matchup against the Indiana Fever.
Bueckers missed Dallas' loss to the New York Liberty on Aug. 8, but she did return to action on Sunday, Aug.10 in a loss to the Washington Mystics. The Rookie of the Year favorite finished that game with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Based on the probable tag, Bueckers should be able to play on Tuesday against a Fever team that is down star guard Caitlin Clark. Still, Dallas is set as a road underdog in this matchup.
Here's a look at my favorite player prop for Bueckers, as long as she's able to play on Tuesday.
Best Paige Bueckers Prop Bet for Wings vs. Fever
Paige Bueckers UNDER 4.5 Assists (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Bueckers in this prop market:
This season, Bueckers is averaging 5.3 assists per game, but she’s seen her production in that department fall off a bit since the All-Star break.
The Wings star is averaging 4.9 assists per game since the break, failing to clear 4.5 dimes in four of her seven games. She’s also failed to clear this prop in two of her three matchups against the Fever this season.
Indiana ranks second in the WNBA in opponent assists per game (18.6), and it has allowed just 14 assists to Bueckers in three games this season.
With the Wings trading away or waiving several veteran players, there isn’t nearly as much talent on this roster as there was early in the season, which seems to have impacted Bueckers a little as a passer.
