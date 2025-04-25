Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Paul Skenes and Matt Olson)
The MLB season continues this weekend, and we have a handful of intriguing matchups, including on Friday night.
You can find my best overall bets for Friday's slate here, but in this article, I'm going to focus on player props. I have two that I'll be betting on, including the OVER on Paul Skenes' strikeout total against the Dodgers. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Hits (+295) via DraftKings
- Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) via BetMGM
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction
I'm going to try to fade Zac Gallen, who gets the start on the mound for the Diamondbacks tonight. He has a WHIP of 1.427, giving up 8.6 hits per nine innings. Let's bet on Matt Olson to record at least two hits against them at +295. He's coming into this game on an eight-game hit streak as his bat has started to warm up after a slow start to the season. His batting average was below .200 just over a week ago, but now it's back up to .238.
I love this bet at almost 3-1 odds.
Pick: Matt Olson OVER 1.5 Hits (+295)
Pirates vs. Dodgers Prediction
As good as the Dodgers have been this season, they've still struck out on 22.8% of their plate appearances this season, which is in the bottom half of the Majors. Tonight, they're set to take on one of the best strikeout artists in baseball in Paul Skenes.
Skenes is averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings this season and has reached seven strikeouts in two of his three starts so far in 2025. I think he reaches that number again tonight.
Pick: Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+100)
