Panthers vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can Atlanta Get Revenge?)
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four games in a row but have an opportunity to get back on track on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers put some teams on notice in recent weeks, but fell on their face in a 17-7 home loss to the Saints last week.
The oddsmakers have the Falcons as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup. They’ll be looking for revenge after a 30-0 loss in Carolina back in Week 3.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup.
Panthers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Panthers +3.5 (-112)
- Falcons -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +160
- Falcons: -192
Total
- 42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game as the Falcons are still -3.5 favorites. drop it an important 2.5 points to -6. The total has also held steady at 42.5
Can the Falcons get revenge on the Panthers?
Panthers vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Panthers vs. Falcons betting preview:
The Panthers had some of us fooled. They had won four of five, with the lone loss coming to the Bills, and were favored last week. Then they reminded us exactly who they were in a 17-7 loss to the lowly Saints.
They now head to Atlanta and the Falcons return home after an international trip. It was the fourth straight loss for the Falcons, who at least got to 25 points in the defeat.
These are two of the lowest-scoring offenses in football with the Falcons at 18.7 points per game and Panthers at 17.7. I’ll fade both of them and take the under this week.
Pick: Under 42.5 (-110)
This should be a grind-it-out type of game given how these teams are playing as of late. The Panthers have scored 45 points in the last four games, and allowed 17 or fewer in three of them.
I can’t take the Panthers after last week’s showing, so give me the Falcons to finally get back on track.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 20, Panthers 17
