Panthers vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The Carolina Panthers have fought themselves to a 3-3 record on the season, and a win against the Jets would bring them to a winning record for the first time in recent memory.
If you're looking to get in on the prop market for this interconference showdown, you've come to the right place. I have three player props locked in, including Rico Dowdle to have another big game on the ground.
Panthers vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets
- Rico Dowdle OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (+110) via BetMGM
- Breece Hall UNDER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Hunter Renfrow Anytime Touchdown (+850) via DraftKings
Rico Dowdle OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (+110)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Rico Dowdle to go OVER his rushing yards total as my No. 5 player prop for this week:
It's time to jump on the Rico Dowdle hype train. He's coming off a combined 389 rushing yards over the past two games, and he's averaging an eye-popping 5.8 yards per carry now through the first six weeks. He and the Panthers will now face a Jets team that's allowing 4.3 yards per carry. We're only asking him to gain 64 yards on the ground to cash this bet.
Breece Hall UNDER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
The Panthers have quietly had one of the best run defenses in the NFL this season, ranking first in the league in opponent rush success rate while allowing just 4.1 yards per carry. Based on how the Jets' passing game has performed this season, and now with Garrett Wilson out, the Panthers will likely stack the box to stop the only weapon the Jets have left. If all of that holds true, Breece Hall will struggle to be productive on the ground on Sunday.
Hunter Renfrow Anytime Touchdown (+850)
Hunter Renfrow has already found the end zone twice this season, but despite that fact, he's listed at +850 to score again on Sunday. Part of that reason could be the potential return of Jalen Coker on Sunday, but that doesn't mean Renfrow's role in the offense will completely disappear. He's worth a sprinkle at +850 to find the end zone.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!