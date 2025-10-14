Panthers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers have won three of their last four games and now sit at 3-3 on the season, one win away from sporting a winning record. They can get to that mark with a victory against the 0-6 New York Jets, who continue to fall short on a weekly basis.
Unless your a fan of either team, this game isn't exactly an exciting matchup, but that's what sports betting is for. Let's take a look at everything you need to do to bet this interconference showdown.
Panthers vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Panthers -2 (-112)
- Jets +2 (-109)
Moneyline
- Panthers -132
- Jets +110
Total
- OVER 42 (-114)
- UNDER 42 (-107)
Panthers vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Panthers Record: 3-3
- Jets Record: 0-6
Panthers vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Panthers' last 10 games
- Panthers are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Jets
- Jets are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games
- The OVER is 10-3 in the Jets' last 13 games
Panthers vs. Jets Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Questionable
- Taylor Moton, OT - Questionable
- Chuba Hubbard, RB - Questionable
- Akayleb Evans, CB - Questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Allen Lazard, WR - Questionable
- Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable
- Garrett Wilson, WR - Doubtful
- Cam Jones, LB - Questionable
- Will McDonald IV, CB - Questionable
Panthers vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
- Bryce Young, QB - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young has become Schrödinger's Panther. He exists as both a good and a bad quarterback in between games and it isn't revealed which he truly is until any one game begins. After a strong performance against the Cowboys in Week 6, he's back in his box awaiting this weekend's game against the Jets. Is he good? Is he bad? The answer is yes.
Panthers vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Panthers to hand the Jets a seventh loss this season:
The Carolina Panthers are far from a good team, but they're at least no longer a horrible team, which is something the Jets certainly are. The Panthers outrank them in virtually every metric, including DVOA (23rd vs. 27th), Net Yards per Play (22nd vs. 28th), EPA per play (13th vs. 28th), and opponent EPA per play (12th vs. 19th).
On top of the measurable factors and analytics, the Jets' vibes and chemistry seem to be at an all-time low. Justin Fields continues to prove he's not an NFL quarterback, and the Aaron Glenn experiment seems to be over before it even starts.
I'm not going to overthink this one, I'll take the better team in a pick'em spot.
Pick: Panthers -2 (-112) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
