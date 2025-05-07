Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 2
The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to go to battle in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The Maple Leafs will be without their starting goaltender, Anthony Stolarz, who left Game 1 with a concussion after being hit in the head by Panthers forward Sam Bennett.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game including my best wagers.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Panthers -1.5 (+176)
- Maple Leafs +1.5 (-220)
Moneyline
- Panthers -140
- Maple Leafs +116
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-120)
- UNDER 5.5 (-102)
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Maple Leafs lead 1-0
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Best Prop Bet
- Sam Bennett OVER 0.5 Points (-104) via FanDuel
I broke down why I'm betting on Sam Bennett to record a point against the Maple Leafs in today's edition of Top Shelf Picks:
Sam Bennett has become the villain of the series after knocking the Leafs goaltender, Stolarz, out of the game. Don't underestimate his ability to contribute to the Panthers' offensive attack tonight. He recorded 51 points in the regular season and is tied for the most points for the team this postseason with six.
I'm surprised we can bet him at almost even money to record just a single point tonight.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Top Shelf Picks," I broke down why I'm betting on the Panthers to even the series:
The Panthers, despite losing, had the better metrics than the Maple Leafs in Game 1 during 5-on-5 play. They had a 5-on-5 expected goal differential of +0.48 and a CORSI% of 64.13%. My main concern about the Leafs in this game is the fact that they're starting their backup goaltender, Joseph Woll. Anthony Stolarz left the first game with a concussion and has been ruled out in Game 2.
While Woll has shown some impressive play at times and is an extremely capable backup, it's hard to trust him as much as Stolarz, who led the league in save percentage and has proven to play his best in big moments.
I'm going to bet on the Panthers to even the series tonight.
Pick: Panthers -140
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!