Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 5
Things started to look like it was going to finally be the Toronto Maple Leafs' year when they took a 2-0 series lead against the defending Stanley Cup champions. In the blink of an eye, the series is now tied 2-2, with it going back to Toronto for a pivotal Game 5.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's big game.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Run Line
- Panthers -1.5 (+176)
- Maple Leafs +1.5 (-220)
Moneyline
- Panthers -144
- Maple Leafs +120
Total
- 5.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Tied 2-2
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Best Prop Bet
Auston Matthews has only scored twice this postseason, but it's not for a lack of creating chances. He has 5.4 expected goals so far in the playoffs, tied for the third-highest mark amongst all players in the postseason. If the Leafs want to win this series, and tonight, they need their captain to pop a goal or two. It's now or never for Matthews.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Maple Leafs to win Game 5 as underdogs:
There's no sense citing advanced analytics at this point of the series. Have the Panthers dominated the Maple Leafs in that category so far? Absolutely, but the style of play the Maple Leafs play doesn't lend itself to advanced metrics as they ranked in the bottom half of the NHL in most areas all season, despite winning their division.
The Maple Leafs didn't have their strong shooting in Game 4 that they've had all season, but they still have the second-highest shooting percentage in the second round at 12.5%, which leads me to believe that part of their game will bounce back tonight. Joseph Woll looking strong between the pipes in Sunday night is also a promising sign.
It's time for Toronto to bounce back tonight.
Pick: Maple Leafs +118
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!