Patrick Mahomes Falling in Latest NFL MVP Odds Standings (Josh Allen Favored)
For the first time this season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not the favorite to win the NFL MVP award.
Josh Allen (+200) jumped into the top spot in the odds after a dominant showing in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Both the Bills and the Chiefs are 3-0, but Allen has outplayed Mahomes so far this season, and oddsmakers have officially made the move to put him above the Chiefs star in a market that isn’t too crowded at the top.
Latest NFL MVP Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Allen: +200
- Patrick Mahomes: +300
- CJ Stroud: +1100
- Lamar Jackson: +1500
- Aaron Rodgers: +1700
- Jalen Hurts: +1700
- Joe Burrow: +2000
- Kyler Murray: +2200
- Dak Prescott: +2500
- Brock Purdy: +2500
- Sam Darnold: +3000
- Matthew Stafford: +4000
- Baker Mayfield: +5000
- Derek Carr: +5000
- Jared Goff: +5000
- Kirk Cousins: +5000
Patrick Mahomes Still Remains Leading MVP Candidate
While Mahomes has fallen behind Allen in the MVP odds, he is still a leading candidate to win this award.
Only Allen and Mahomes are shorter than +1100 to win the MVP this season, and they both are on contending teams that were expected to get off to fast starts – and did.
Mahomes has been fine in 2024, but he’s turned the ball over a lot (four interceptions in three games) and is completing just 69.6 percent of his passes – way worse than Allen’s 75.0 percent completion percentage to go along with zero interceptions.
Still, Kansas City has knocked off three playoff-caliber teams – the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons – through three weeks.
Bettors that are holding a Mahomes MVP ticket shouldn’t be worried, but he’s going to need to play even better to overtake Allen at this point in the season.
