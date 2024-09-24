Josh Allen MVP Odds: Bills Quarterback Skyrockets to Favorite Ahead of Patrick Mahomes
Will 2024 finally be the season that Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen wins the MVP award?
Following the Bills’ dominating performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, Allen moved into the top spot in the MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for the first time this season.
Allen is now ahead of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes – the previous favorite – and only he can Mahomes are set at shorter than +1100 odds in the market.
Here’s a look at where the odds stand after Week 3:
Latest NFL MVP Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Allen: +200
- Patrick Mahomes: +300
- CJ Stroud: +1100
- Lamar Jackson: +1500
- Aaron Rodgers: +1700
- Jalen Hurts: +1700
- Joe Burrow: +2000
- Kyler Murray: +2200
- Dak Prescott: +2500
- Brock Purdy: +2500
- Sam Darnold: +3000
- Matthew Stafford: +4000
- Baker Mayfield: +5000
- Derek Carr: +5000
- Jared Goff: +5000
- Kirk Cousins: +5000
Josh Allen’s NFL MVP Odds Surging After 3-0 Start
After entering the 2024 regular season behind CJ Stroud and Mahomes in the NFL MVP odds at +900, Allen has quickly shown that he doesn’t need Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis to put up big numbers for the Bills in 2024.
Through three games, the two-time Pro Bowler has completed 75.0 percent of his passes for 634 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Usually a turnover-prone player, Allen has just one turnover so far this season (a fumble lost).
In addition to his impressive passing stats, Allen has carried the ball 17 times for 85 yards and two more scores in 2024.
So, he’s averaging three touchdowns against (passing and rushing) while leading the Bills to a perfect 3-0 start over Arizona, Miami and Jacksonville.
Not bad, Josh, not bad.
There’s still a long way to go in the 2024 season, but Allen has a little bit of the narrative behind him as well. After losing his top two receivers in the offseason, Allen was expected to take a step back – as was the Bills offense – when it came to his explosiveness in the passing game.
However, he’s found Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman to be viable options to still keep the Buffalo offense humming.
Allen will look to continue to stake his claim on the top spot in the NFL MVP race when the Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson (No. 4 in the MVP odds) on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.
