Patriots vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can New England Stay Hot?)
The New England Patriots take their six-game winning streak down to Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.
The Pats squeaked out a 24-23 win over Atlanta last week to keep its streak alive, while the Bucs enjoyed their bye week following a 23-3 win in New Orleans.
The oddsmakers have the Buccaneers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup.
Patriots vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Patriots +2.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +124
- Buccaneers: -148
Total
- 48.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, and neither has the total.
Can the Buccaneers slow down the Patriots?
Patriots vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Patriots vs. Buccaneers betting preview:
The Patriots continue to find a way to win games, and going on the road has not been an issue this season at 4-0. In fact, Maye has been better on the road (129.8 rating) than at home (107.7) this season, and has yet to throw an interception on the road.
The extra rest of the bye week may help the Bucs at home, but they’ve had a few close calls already this season to go along with their two losses.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Patriots win outright, but the Bucs do have two wins of two points or fewer this season, so I’ll go the safer route and take the spread.
Pick: Patriots +2.5 (-105)
Not much has changed in my mind since then. Drake Maye and the Patriots seem to have turned a corner in Week 3 or 4 and haven’t looked back.
It should be a close game, but the Patriots thrive in those.
Final Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Buccaneers 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
