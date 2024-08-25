Patriots vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 3
The 2024 edition of the NFL Preseason will wrap up tonight when the New England Patriots take on the Washington Commanders in the final exhibition game before the regular season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my best bet.
Patriots vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots -7 (-110)
- Commanders +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots -320
- Commanders +260
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-105)
- UNDER 36.5 (-115)
Patriots vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Commanders Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Patriots preseason record: 1-1
- Commanders preseason record: 0-2
Patriots vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
New England Patriots
Tyquan Thornton: Rumors have been circulating that Tyquan Thornton is poised to be named a starting receiver for the Patriots this season. If he's able to put a final stamp on his preseason with a strong performance tonight, the rumor will likely become a reality.
Washington Commanders
Chris Rodriguez: One of the more tightly contested positional battles for the Commanders tonight will be for the No. 3 running back spot. Chris Rodriguez, the team's sixth-round pick in 2023, is likely the frontrunner to win the battle and could do so if he posts a strong stat line against the Patriots.
Patriots vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for the game in toady's edition of "NFL Top Picks":
"If this game was set as a pick'em, I'd lean towards the Patriots given how bad Dan Quinn has been in the preseason in his career as a head coach. With that being said, we're betting on the point spread and 6.5 points is too much for me to lay on a Patriots team that has some of the worst depth in the NFL.
"Let's just hope the Commanders can keep this game close and we can walk away from the preseason with a winning bet."
Pick: Commanders +7
