Patriots Insider Hints Tyquan Thornton to Start at WR This Season
The New England Patriots' wide receiver room has long been a topic of discussion for the team this offseason, but we might be starting to have an idea of how the depth chart will be shaking out to start the year-- and it's safe to say there could be a few surprises lying ahead.
In what's been a mixed bag of new and returning talent in the Patriots' wide receiver room, a lot of this offseason has been finding out which of New England's pass catchers would get a nod for a roster spot, along with who will get the top snap count of the bunch during the season. And with training camp now coming to a close, there's one name that's gradually stood out among the rest, effectively staking his claim with the starting bunch.
Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar recently dove into the roster's outlook heading into the NFL's looming 53-man cutdown day, where he noted some specifically intriguing information surrounding third-year WR Tyquan Thornton. Lazar noted that Thornton is not only a solidified candidate to make the final roster but he's been consistently the team's starting X receiver spanning across the pre-season.
"Tyquan Thornton is making this team. When available, he has run with the top offense, often as the starting X. He looks more sturdy out there with the added weight, which has helped him get off press-man more consistently. I'm not sure if he'll be a high-volume guy, but this offense needs a field-stretcher who can win on the vertical route tree from outside the numbers, and nobody does that better than Thornton on this roster."- Evan Lazar, Patriots.com
It's a notably large jump for Thornton, as some even questioned his chances of securing a roster spot before training camp started. However, through a rigorous offseason with some physical improvements and some standout camp sessions, the former Baylor receiver is in line for a much bigger role in year three.
Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS has also alluded to Thornton's potential role as a starting receiver on New England's depth chart this offseason, noting that "it's barely looked like a competition":
Thornton has had a largely limited start to his NFL career, suiting up for a total of 22 games where he's posted 338 total yards, 35 receptions, and two touchdowns. While none of his numbers up to this point jump off the page, this coming campaign presents a golden opportunity to get things on the right track.
The 6-foot-2 pass catcher has the chops to be an elite vertical threat with his physicals combined with blazing speed. While the development has yet to pan out through two seasons, a new coaching staff and offensive personnel can help right the ship.
Thorton can effectively pair alongside a core of Pop Douglas and K.J. Osborn to start the season, with rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker securing more touches as the year progresses. Once Kendrick Bourne is healthy and off of the PUP list, we can expect the Patriots to get involved as well.
Regardless, expect to see a lot more of Tyquan Thornton this season, with a chance for a breakout season to follow soon after.
