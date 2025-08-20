Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Wings-Sparks, Maddy Siegrist)
The Los Angeles Sparks are fighting for a playoff spot down the stretch of the WNBA regular season, and they have a great opportunity to pick up a win on Wednesday against the Dallas Wings.
Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite at many of the best betting sites against a Dallas team that has just nine wins in the 2025 season and is a dreadful 4-13 straight up on the road.
While young players like Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly, and Maddy Siegrist have all played well as of late, Dallas shipped off some veterans at the deadline and is clearly in the business of building for the future.
So, it’s not surprising that the Wings are major underdogs on the road in this standalone matchup.
Even though there is just one game in the W on Wednesday, why don’t we place a few bets?
Here’s where I’m leaning for the Wings-Sparks showdown on Aug. 20.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 48-57 (-5.37 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 132-132 (-0.90 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks OVER 180.5 (-110)
- Maddy Siegrist OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks OVER 180.5 (-110)
The Wings and Sparks played back on Aug. 15, and they combined for 193 points in a 97-96 win for Los Angeles.
These teams are No. 13 (Los Angeles) and No. 12 (Dallas) in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they rank in the same spots in opponent points per game this season. The Sparks are allowing 88.8 points per game while Dallas gives up 87.3.
On the offensive end, Los Angeles has really turned things up since the All-Star break, ranking fourth in the W in offensive rating over its last 10 games while scoring at least 86 points in seven of its last eight games and at least 90 points in six of its last eight games.
These teams both love to push the pace (Los Angeles is third in the league while Dallas is fourth), and that should make for a high-scoring affair on Wednesday.
Two teams that don’t play a lot of defense and love to run is the perfect recipe for an OVER, and that’s why L.A. is the best OVER team in the W, going 24-9-1 to the OVER this season.
I expect another game where both teams are in the mix to score 100 points.
Maddy Siegrist OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Wings forward Maddy Siegrist has started to show her potential as a scorer recently, averaging 20.0 points per game since moving into the starting lineup (three games).
With Arike Ogunbowale – who missed Dallas’ last game – ruled out, Siegrist may operate as the No. 2 option on offense behind Bueckers.
Siegrist is averaging 11.8 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, but she’s spent most of the season in a bench role. Since moving into the starting lineup, she’s played 33.6 minutes per game and is shooting 64.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3.
As Dallas continues to lean into the youth movement, it would make a lot of sense to keep feeding Siegrist on the offensive end. I think she’s a steal at this number against the worst defense in the WNBA.
