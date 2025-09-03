Phillies vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 3
Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to steal a game from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, as oddsmakers have set the Phils as slight underdogs on the road.
Milwaukee has the best record in baseball, and it’s looking to build on an impressive mark at home against one of the best teams in the NL. Philly won the series opener between these teams on Monday, but it needed 10 runs to make that happen.
Nola (6.47 ERA) has struggled in 12 outings in 2025, and the Phillies need him to find his All-Star form if they want a chance to make a deep playoff run in the 2025 season.
Jose Quintana (3.69 ERA) will get the ball for the Brew Crew in Game 2 of this series.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Phillies vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+151)
- Brewers +1.5 (-186)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -105
- Brewers: -115
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -119)
Phillies vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (3-7, 6.47 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Jose Quintana (10-5, 3.69 ERA)
Phillies vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 80-58
- Brewers record: 85-54
Phillies vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Nola OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-145)
Nola has struggled in 12 starts this season, posting a 6.47 ERA while allowing four or more runs in seven of those outings.
Now, he has to face the second-highest scoring team in MLB – at home – after a rough month of August. Nola has a 7.53 ERA since coming off the injured list, and this isn’t exactly an ideal matchup for him to turn things around.
With this line set at 2.5, I think the OVER is an easy bet on Wednesday.
Phillies vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m fading Aaron Nola in this matchup:
The Philadelphia Phillies scored 10 runs on Monday to win their series opener with the Milwaukee Brewers, but things may be a little tougher on Wednesday with Aaron Nola (6.47 ERA) on the mound for the Phils against Jose Quintana (3.69 ERA).
Nola has struggled mightily in the 2025 season, and he returned from the injured list in August after a rough few months to open the season. In three August outings, Nola posted a 7.53 ERA, but the Phillies ended up winning all of those games.
That won’t be easy to do against a Brewers team that is 31 games over .500 and has the best record in MLB.
Milwaukee is 14-7 when Quintana is on the mound this season, and the lefty has allowed four or more earned runs in just five of his 21 outings. For comparison, Nola has allowed four-plus runs in seven of his outings – but he’s only made 12 all season.
I expect Milwaukee to bounce back in this game, especially since it has a solid bullpen (3.84 ERA) that should be able to hold a lead if Nola struggles early on once again.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.