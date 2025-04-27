Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, April 27
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies play the rubber match of their three-game set on Sunday night at Wrigley Field.
Philadelphia scored 10 runs on Saturday in a road win, but it could be in trouble on Sunday as the struggling Aaron Nola takes the mound. The Phillies are 0-5 in Nola’s outings this season, and the former All-Star has an ERA over 6.00.
He’ll now have to take on a tough Cubs team that has scored more runs than anyone in baseball this season. Chicago enters this game in first place in the NL Central while the Phillies are five games back of the New York Mets in the NL East heading into Sunday’s action.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, probable pitchers, players props and my prediction for Sunday’s standalone matchup on ESPN.
Phillies vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+160)
- Cubs +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +100
- Cubs: -120
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Phillies vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (0-5, 4.63 ERA)
- Chicago: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 4.73 ERA)
Phillies vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Phillies record: 14-13
- Cubs record: 17-11
Phillies vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+500)
If you’re looking for a fun prop bet in this game, I shared in today’s home run picks for SI – Daily Dinger – why Kyle Tucker is worth a look in this market:
This season, Tucker is hitting .300 with seven homers ,and he’s really dominated against right-handed pitching, posting an OPS of 1.028.
Tucker has smacked four of his seven homers against right-handed pitching, and I think he’s in a prime spot to take advantage of Aaron Nola and the Phillies on Sunday.
Nola is off to a terrible start in 2025, posting a 6.43 ERA while leading the Phillies to an 0-5 record in his five outings. The former All-Star has also allowed six home runs, including multiple games where he’s allowed at least two homers.
That bodes well for Tucker and the Cubs offense, and I’m shocked to see Tucker at +500 odds to go deep against a struggling arm. However, it is worth noting that he’s 0-for-5 against Nola in his career.
I’m choosing to look past that to place this wager on Sunday.
Phillies vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
One of my best bets for the day, which I shared in today’s Walk-Off Wagers – our daily MLB Best Bets at SI – is for this matchup to end up as a high-scoring affair:
This season, Phillies starter Aaron Nola has been downright awful, posting a 6.43 ERA in his five starts.
Philly has not won any of those games, but I am actually leaning with the OVER – rather than a side – in this Sunday night showdown.
The Phillies have combined for nine or more runs in each of Nola’s last two starts, and he’s allowed three or more runs in all but one outing in 2025.
Meanwhile, on the Cubs side, Jameson Taillon has been far from lights out in 2025, posting a 4.73 ERA in five starts.
What’s even more troubling is that both of these teams are in the bottom five in MLB in bullpen ERA. Philly is 29th at 5.46 and Chicago is 26th at 5.05. So, even if these starters turn things around, can we trust the bullpens to keep these offenses in check?
I’m not buying it.
On top of that, the Cubs are No. 2 in MLB in OPS and No. 1 in runs scored this season while the Phillies are 11th and 12th in those respective categories. I’m expecting a lot of offensive fireworks in this matchup on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 8 (-115 at DraftKings)
