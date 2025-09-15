Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 15
Two postseason contenders in the National League face off on Monday night in Los Angeles, as the Philadelphia Phillies hit the road to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ranger Suarez (2.77 ERA) is on the mound for the Phillies, and he’s been lights out over his last four starts, posting a 0.88 ERA.
He’ll take on youngster Emmet Sheehan (3.32 ERA), who has really pitched well for the Dodgers since returning to the rotation after missing most of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery.
Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as favorites at home as they continue to battle for the NL West title with the San Diego Padres.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-187)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +112
- Dodgers: -137
Total
- 8.5 (Over -113/Under -107)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez (12-6, 2.77 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 3.32 ERA)
Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 15
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 89-61
- Dodgers record: 84-65
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ranger Suarez OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-145)
The Dodgers are averaging just over eight strikeouts per game in the 2025 season, but I think this line is a little low for Suarez, who has struck out 39 batters over his last five starts, including three games with double-digit K’s during that stretch.
The lefty has at least five strikeouts in 17 of his 25 starts this season, and he’s currently in the 60th percentile in strikeout percentage.
If Suarez pitches more than five innings in this matchup, he’s a great bet to hit this prop given his recent success.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the UNDER is worth a look in this battle between two World Series contenders:
Ranger Suarez and Emmet Sheehan will battle on Monday night in a potential playoff matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Suarez has led the Phillies to a 15-8 record in his outings this season, and he’s been lights out over his last five starts, posting a 0.88 ERA while allowing just 24 hits in 30.2 innings of work. He’s also struck out 39 batters during that stretch.
Sheehan, who returned this season after Tommy John surgery in May of last year, has pitched well since joining the rotation, posting a 3.32 ERA. He’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 12 outings in 2025.
So, I lean with the UNDER in this series opener even though these teams are both top-10 offenses in MLB this season.
The UNDER has hit in 50.7 percent of the Dodgers’ games this season and 53.6 percent of the Phillies’ matchups.
If these starters keep up their recent dominance, I think this game will be turned over the bullpens with very few runs on the board.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-107 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.