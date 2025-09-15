Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies vs. Dodgers, Rangers vs. Astros)
Looking to bet on some new series in Major League Baseball on Monday?
18 teams open up a new series on Sept. 15, and there are several teams playing that are fighting for position in either the American League or National League playoff race.
So, why not bet on them?
For tonight’s action, I’m targeting the Philadelphia Phillies-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup and the series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.
There are several teams within 2.5 games or less for the final wild card spot in both leagues so MLB fans should buckle up for a fun finish to the regular season.
Here’s a look at each of the best bets – and their latest odds – for Sept. 15.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Sept. 15
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Philadelphia Phillies-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (-107)
- Houston Astros Moneyline (-127) vs. Texas Rangers
Philadelphia Phillies-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (-107)
Ranger Suarez and Emmet Sheehan will battle on Monday night in a potential playoff matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Suarez has led the Phillies to a 15-8 record in his outings this season, and he’s been lights out over his last five starts, posting a 0.88 ERA while allowing just 24 hits in 30.2 innings of work. He’s also struck out 39 batters during that stretch.
Sheehan, who returned this season after Tommy John surgery in May of last year, has pitched well since joining the rotation, posting a 3.32 ERA. He’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 12 outings in 2025.
So, I lean with the UNDER in this series opener even though these teams are both top-10 offenses in MLB this season.
The UNDER has hit in 50.7 percent of the Dodgers’ games this season and 53.6 percent of the Phillies’ matchups.
If these starters keep up their recent dominance, I think this game will be turned over the bullpens with very few runs on the board.
Houston Astros Moneyline (-127) vs. Texas Rangers
A nine-game winning streak by the Seattle Mariners has knocked Houston out of the top spot in the AL West, and now it’s in danger of falling out of the playoff picture heading into an early-week series with the Texas Rangers.
Houston has just a two-game cushion on the Rangers for the final wild card spot in the AL, but it is favored at home on Monday.
I lean with the Astros (11 games over .500 at home) to win this game with Jason Alexander on the mound.
While Alexander’s numbers aren’t great – he has a 4.19 ERA and a 4.81 FIP – the Astros have won his last eight straight outings dating back to late July.
Houston will face Jack Leiter (3.81 ERA), who has led Texas to a 10-16 record in his starts and has a much worse ERA on the road (4.45) in 2025.
Not only that, but the Rangers are 11 games under .500 on the road in 2025.
I lean with Houston to pick up a win at home in this series opener.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
