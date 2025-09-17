Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 17
The Philadelphia Phillies have taken back-to-back games from the Los Angeles Dodgers, pushing them to 91 wins in the 2025 season heading into Wednesday night’s series finale.
Jesus Luzardo (4.03 ERA) is on the mound for the Phils against another lefty in Dodgers star Blake Snell (2.79 ERA).
Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Dodgers as favorites at home in this matchup, but can bettors trust them to bounce back after two straight losses to Philly?
Los Angeles is in danger of losing the NL West, as it holds just a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the standings.
Here’s a breakdown of this marquee matchup in the National League, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my prediction for this series finale.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-172)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +123
- Dodgers: -150
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -103)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (14-6, 4.03 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Blake Snell (4-4, 2.79 ERA)
Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 91-61
- Dodgers record: 84-67
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+334)
Looking for a home run prop on Wednesday?I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Hernandez is worth a look to go deep in this game:
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup on Wednesday, as he’s 3-for-5 with a pair of extra-base hits against Philadelphia Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo in his career.
Luzardo has only given up 14 home runs in the 2025 season, but righties are hitting .260 against him. Plus, they’ve hit all 14 homers that Luzardo has allowed.
Hernandez is hitting .321 over the last week, and he’s homered three times in the last 14 days (12 games) for the Dodgers. Against lefties this season, the veteran outfielder has homered six times while posting a solid .780 OPS.
It’s clear he’s seen the ball well against Luzardo in the past, so I don’t mind taking a shot on him to go deep in this late-night matchup.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
We’ve seen a couple of high-scoring games to open this series, but I’m going to bet the UNDER in the series finale on Wednesday night.
Snell has a respectable 2.79 ERA across nine starts this season, and the Phillies have actually gotten better starts out of Luzardo on the road (3.55 ERA) than they have at home (4.50 ERA).
Now, both of these squads are in the top-10 in the league in batting average against left-handed pitching, but Luzardo did toss seven innings of two-hit, no-run ball against the Dodgers earlier this season.
Snell has yet to face the Phillies, but he does have a 2.97 ERA in seven starts since coming off the injured list in August.
I’ll trust these two lefties to keep these offenses in check on Sept. 17.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-103 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
