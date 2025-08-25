Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 25
Even though they’re 4-2 against the Philadelphia Phillies this season, the New York Mets trail Philly by seven games in the NL East heading into Monday’s series opener.
New York also has just a 1.5-game cushion for the final wild card spot in the NL, and it could be in danger of dropping behind the Cincinnati Reds in the standings.
On Monday, Kodai Senga (2.58 ERA) gets the ball for a Mets team that would love a sweep of Philly to get back in the division race. While the Phils have lost ace Zack Wheeler for the season, they still have some elite arms – such as tonight’s starter, Cristopher Sanchez.
Sanchez has led Philly to an 18-7 record in his starts this season, and he’ll look to build on that on Monday night.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this early-week divisional battle.
Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+135)
- Mets +1.5 (-165)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -131
- Mets: +107
Total
- 8 (Over -106/Under -115)
Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.46 ERA)
- New York: Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58 ERA)
Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 25
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, NBCS-PH.
- Phillies record: 76-54
- Mets record: 69-61
Phillies vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kodai Senga 3+ Walks Allowed (+145)
Who doesn’t love a little plus-money prop for Monday’s series opener?
Senga has struggled with his command since coming off the injured list, walking 19 batters across seven starts. He’s walked at least three batters in four of those outings, and the Mets righty ranks in the 11th percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage this season.
Philly has drawn the 12th-most walks in MLB in 2025, and I wouldn't be shocked if this potent offense can work some free passes against Senga. In his last seven outings, Senga has allowed 49 walks and hits in just 31 innings of work.
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
If you’re looking to bet on a side in this one, I have you covered with a pick from today’s MLB best bets column that I wrote here at SI Betting:
The Phillies lost Zack Wheeler for the season last week, but they still have a bunch of great starting pitchers on their roster, including lefty Cristopher Sanchez.
Sanchez has led Philly to an 18-7 record in his starts this season while posting a 2.46 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Now, he’ll be tasked with taking down a New York Mets team that is 4-2 against the Phils so far in 2025.
I like the Phillies to win this series opener on the road, as the Mets have been struggling as of late, falling seven games behind Philadelphia in the NL East.
Kodai Senga is on the mound for New York, and the team has dropped his last three starts, as he’s posted a 5.23 ERA in seven outings since coming off the injured list in July. During that stretch (31.0 innings of work), Senga has given up 30 hits and a whopping 19 walks.
Sanchez has just five outings all season long where he’s given up three or more runs, and he’s thrown at least six innings in every start since June 1 while posting a 1.94 ERA.
He’s the starter to trust in this rivalry matchup on Monday.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.