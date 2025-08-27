Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
Here come the New York Mets?
Back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia Phillies have moved the Mets to just five games back in the NL East – and helped improve their position in the wild card race – heading into the third game of this early-week series.
New York is favored for the first time in this series, as youngster Nolan McLean (1.46 ERA) gets the ball against Philadelphia’s Taijuan Walker (3.44 ERA).
The Phillies were dealt a major blow this month, as ace Zack Wheeler was ruled out for the season with thoracic outlet syndrome. Does that end up tanking Philly’s chances to win the division?
New York has a chance to gain more ground on Wednesday, so let’s take a look at the odds, player props to bet and my prediction for this NL East battle.
Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-165)
- Mets -1.5 (+135)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +128
- Mets: -156
Total
- 8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.44 ERA)
- New York: Nolan McLean (2-0, 1.46 ERA)
Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 76-56
- Mets record: 71-61
Phillies vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+255)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props – Daily Dinger – why Alonso has a perfect matchup tonight:
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has to be happy about his opponent on Wednesday night, as the Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies and righty Taijuan Walker.
In his career against Walker, Alonso is hitting .278 (5-for-18) with two doubles, three home runs and five runs batted in. Every single hit Alonso has recorded against Walker has gone for extra bases.
This season, Walker has given up just 15 home runs, but three of those have come in his two previous starts against the Mets.
Alonso, who has 29 homers this season, has been better against right-handed pitching, posting a .280 batting average with 20 home runs.
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Mets are 19 games over .500 at Citi Field this season, and they’re showing why in this series, outscoring the Phillies 19-8 ahead of tonight’s Game 3.
McLean is making just the third start of his MLB career, but he’s been lights out for New York, posting a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched, allowing just six total hits.
Meanwhile, the Phillies have used Walker both as a starter and a reliever this season, and he’s struggled in two short outings against the Mets, allowing four hits and three runs over 1.1 innings of action.
Walker does have a 3.39 ERA as a starter this season, but I’m buying the Mets to win this game with McLean on the bump.
New York has started to turn things around, going 7-3 over its last 10 games to improve its playoff standing. It should move to 20 games over .500 at home on Wednesday.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.