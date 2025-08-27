Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Pete Alonso, Yordan Alvarez)
Who doesn’t love a few home run props to spice up a day in Major League Baseball?
Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite picks for players to leave the yard, and while they can be tough to predict, there’s nothing quite like the payout from correctly predicting a home run.
Wednesday’s MLB action features a loaded 15-game slate, as a few series are wrapping up during the afternoon. Each game down the stretch of the regular season has a little more meaning for potential playoff squads, and there are some hitters that have really gotten hot in the month of August.
Fresh off hitting a home run pick for New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, there’s a few players to bet on for Wednesday’s slate.
Here’s a breakdown of each of these props – and their latest odds – for Aug. 27.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Aug. 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+255)
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+275)
- Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+255)
Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+255)
Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez returned to action on Tuesday night after a lengthy absence on the injured list, working two walks in a loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Alvarez has three homers in the 2025 season despite playing in a limited number of games, but I love his matchup on Wednesday night against Rockies right-hander Chase Dollander.
This season, Dollander has given up 16 home runs in 18 appearances while posting a 6.91 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP..
Alvarez is one of the best power-hitting left-handed bats in the game, and I don’t think it’ll be long before he returns to his usual form. He’s worth a look in this matchup against the worst pitching staff in MLB.
Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+275)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been hot as of late, hitting .308 over the last week and .286 with three homers over the last two weeks (13 games).
Seager is much better against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .292 batting average with a .904 OPS and 12 of his 20 homers.
He has a great matchup against Los Angeles Angels righty Jack Kochanowicz, who has a 6.19 ERA this season and has given up 18 homers in 22 appearances.
In his career against Kochanowicz, Seager is 2-for-4 with four walks, so he clearly has seen the ball well against the Angels righty.
Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+255)
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has to be happy about his opponent on Wednesday night, as the Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies and righty Taijuan Walker.
In his career against Walker, Alonso is hitting .278 (5-for-18) with two doubles, three home runs and five runs batted in. Every single hit Alonso has recorded against Walker has gone for extra bases.
This season, Walker has given up just 15 home runs, but three of those have come in his two previous starts against the Mets.
Alonso, who has 29 homers this season, has been better against right-handed pitching, posting a .280 batting average with 20 home runs.
