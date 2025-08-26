Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 26
After falling behind 3-0 on Monday night, the New York Mets stormed back to score 13 runs in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York remains six games back of Philly in the NL East standings, but it could make up some more ground at home on Tuesday night.
The best betting sites have set the Mets as slight underdogs in this matchup, as lefty Sean Manaea (5.15 ERA) is on the mound for New York for his ninth appearance of the season.
He’ll take on another lefty in Philly’s Jesus Luzardo (4.10 ERA), who has actually posted a better ERA on the road (3.30) than at home (4.92) this season.
New York has struggled with Manaea on the bump, winning just one of his starts in 2025 after he missed the start of the campaign with an injury. Can it turn that around on Tuesday?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NL East showdown.
Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+151)
- Mets +1.5 (-186)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -112
- Mets: -108
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -103)
Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.10 ERA)
- New York: Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.15 ERA)
Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Phillies record: 76-55
- Mets record: 70-61
Phillies vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Castellanos OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
This is a great matchup for Castellanos, who has dominated against Manaea in his career, going 5-for-15 with three home runs and a 1.267 OPS.
Manaea has struggled mightily as of late, allowing 22 hits, four homers and 17 earned runs in four starts this month. Castellanos is hitting .333 over the last week of action, so I don’t mind taking a shot on him to pick up two total bases – at plus money – in Game 2 of this series.
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Even though they dropped Game 1 of this series, the Phillies may be worth a look early on in Game 2, and I shared why in today’s MLB best bets for SI Betting:
The New York Mets stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to win 13-3 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, but they find themselves as underdogs again on Tuesday night.
Rather than fading the Mets for the whole game – their bullpen was lights out on Monday – I’m looking to fade them early on in this one.
Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo is an interesting pitcher this season, as he actually has better road numbers (3.30 ERA, .246 OBA) than he does at home. He also had a great start against the Mets this season, tossing 6.2 innings of scoreless ball.
He’ll battle another left, Sean Manaea, on Tuesday. Manaea has spent a lot of the season on the injured list, and he’s struggled in the month of August, posting a 7.91 ERA in four starts. The Mets, as a result, are 0-4 in those games.
Manaea has also given up at least four runs in each outing despite failing to finish the sixth inning in all of them. That leads me to an early bet – Phillies First 5 Moneyline – in Game 2 of this series.
New York is just 1-7 straight up when Manaea pitches this season.
Pick: Phillies First 5 Innings Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
